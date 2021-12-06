High school football state finals: J.H. Rose, Wallace-Rose Hill, Tarboro gearing up for title games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s championship week for J.H. Rose, Wallace-Rose Hill and Tarboro as the three teams are gearing up for their appearances again in the NC High School Athletic Association state football championships.

The games will be played at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill and Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Rose (11-4) will kick things off Friday at 7 against Dudley (14-1). It’s Rose’s first trip to the state final since 2015 when the Rampants lost 27-20 to Charlotte Catholic in the 4-A title game. Rose won four straight Class 4-A state titles in 2003-2006.

Tarboro (13-1) will play in the 1-A title game against Mitchell (13-2) on Saturday at noon in Chapel Hill. Wallace-Rose Hill (13-2) will play in Raleigh in the 2-A title game against Shelby (14-1).

Class 1-A

East Regional final

Tarboro 22, Pender County 12

West Regional final

Mitchell 34, Robbinsville 21

Class 1-A state final (Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill)

Tarboro (13-1) vs. Mitchell (13-2) Dec. 11, noon

=====

Class 2-A

East Regional final

Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Princeton 25

West Regional final

Shelby 45, East Surry 13

Class 2-A state final (Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh)

Shelby (14-1) vs. Wallace-Rose Hill (13-2), Dec. 11 3 p.m.

=====

Class 3-A

East Regional final

J.H. Rose 35, Jacksonville 28

West Regional final

Dudley 38, South Pont 0

Class 3-A state final (Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill)

Dudley (14-1) vs. J.H. Rose (11-4), Dec. 10, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 4-A

East Regional final

Cardinal Gibbons 36, Rolesville 28

West Regional final

Chambers 35, Hough 21

Class 4-A state final (Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh)

Cardinal Gibbons (13-2) vs. Chambers (14-1), Dec. 11, 7 p.m.

