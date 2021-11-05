High school football state playoffs schedule, scores

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football postseason begins Friday as 30 teams from the WNCT coverage area begin their quest to win a state title.

We began the week with 30 teams but COVID-19 forced Lejeune to forfeit its game with Pender County in 1-A play.

Below is the schedule of games. Be sure to check back often for scores and second-round pairings. We’ll have all the highlights on “Touchdown Friday” starting at 11:05 p.m.

Friday’s games
1-A
No. 1 Tarboro bye
No. 25 Northwest Halifax at No. 8 Perquimans
No. 24 Chatham Central at No. 9 Riverside
No. 20 Warren County at No. 13 Pamlico County
No. 19 North Duplin at No. 14 Gates County
No. 6 Pender County won by forfeit over No. 27 Lejeune
No. 22 Bertie County at No. 11 West Columbus
No. 26 South Creek at No. 7 Southside
No. 23 Jones Senior at No. 10 KIPP Pride
No. 2 Northside bye

2-A
No. 17 Kinston at No. 16 Eastern Wayne
No. 25 Southwest Onslow at No. 8 Nash Central
No. 39 Camden County at No. 4 Whiteville
No. 30 East Carteret at No. 3 Northeastern
No. 19 North Pitt at No. 14 John A. Holmes
No. 27 Greene Central at No. 6 Cummings
No. 22 South Columbus at No. 11 Washington
No. 26 North Lenoir at No. 7 West Craven
No. 23 SouthWest Edgecombe at No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill
No. 31 West Bladen at No. 2 East Duplin

3-A
No. 17 Rocky Mount at No. 16 Havelock
No. 21 White Oak at No. 12 Southern Nash
No. 20 Western Alamance at No. 13 Jacksonville
No. 27 Croatan at No. 6 J.H. Rose
No. 22 Terry Sanford at No. 11 Currituck County
No. 26 Cape Fear at No. 7 West Carteret

4-A
No. 28 D.H. Conley at No. 5 Hillside
No. 29 Wakefield at No. 4 New Bern

NCISAA Class 1-A state semifinals
Rocky Mount Academy at John Paul II Catholic
Cary Christian at Arendell Parrott Academy

