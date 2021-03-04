High school football Week 2 schedule, standings

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second week of the state high school public school football season begins a day early with one game scheduled for Thursday night.

Jones Senior and North Duplin were scheduled to play Thursday. The rest of the teams in the WNCT viewing area are playing Friday.

Two games have already been postponed due to COVID-19. D.H. Conley and New Bern will not play Friday. East Carteret rescheduled last week’s Pender County game that was postponed due to weather. That was possible since Richlands is in COVID-19 mode.

Look below for the Week 2 schedule, last week’s scores, standings and videos from last Thursday’s game and last Friday’s premiere of “Touchdown Friday.”

Week 2 schedule

Thursday’s game

Jones Senoir at North Duplin, 6 p.m.

Friday’s games

East Carteret at Richlands, ppd., COVID-19

D.H. Conley at New Bern, ppd., COVID-19

J.H. Rose at Fike, 6 p.m.

Greene Central at Farmville Central, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at East Duplin, 6 p.m.

South Central at Eastern Wayne, 6 p.m.

Pender County at East Carteret, 6:30 p.m.

Ayden-Grifton at West Craven, 6:30 p.m.

South Lenoir at Kinston, 6:30 p.m.

Southwest Onslow at Croatan, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at North Lenoir, 6:30 p.m.

West Carteret at Rosewood, 7 p.m.

Swansboro at Dixon, 7 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe at Tarboro, 7 p.m.

Havelock at Wallace-Rose Hill, 7 p.m.

Northside (Jacksonville) at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Northside (Pinetown) at Southside, 7 p.m.

Pamlico County at North Pitt, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Princeton, 7:30 p.m.

C.B. Aycock at Southern Wayne, 6 p.m.

First Flight at Manteo, 6 p.m.

Anson County at Goldsboro, 6 p.m.

Nash Central at Northern Nash, 6 p.m.

North Edgecombe at Gates County, 7 p.m.

Beddingfield at Hunt, 7 p.m.

Rolesville at Rocky Mount, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Edenton-Holmes, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A

Albemarle Athletic

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L John A. Holmes 0-0 0-0 Gates County 0-0 0-0 Perquimans 0-0 0-0 Washington County 0-0 0-0 Camden County 0-0 0-1 Manteo 0-0 0-1

Atlantic 6

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Bear Grass Charter 0-0 1-0 Cape Hatteras 0-0 0-0 Columbia 0-0 0-0 Mattamuskeet 0-0 0-0

Carolina

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Princeton 0-0 1-0 Rosewood 0-0 1-0 Neuse Charter 0-0 0-0 Union 0-0 0-0 Hobbton 0-0 0-1 Lakewood 0-0 0-1

Coastal Plains

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Northside-Pinetown 0-0 1-0 Jones County 0-0 0-0 Pamlico County 0-0 0-0 Riverside 0-0 0-0 Southside 0-0 0-0 Tarboro 0-0 0-0 South Creek 0-0 0-1

Tar Roanoke

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L KIPP Pride 0-0 0-0 North Edgecombe 0-0 0-0 Northampton County 0-0 0-0 Northwest Halifax 0-0 0-0 Rocky Mount Prep 0-0 0-0 Southeast Halifax 0-0 0-0 Weldon 0-0 0-0

Class 1-A/2-A

Coastal 8

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Richlands 1-0 1-0 Southwest Onslow 1-0 1-0 East Carteret 0-0 0-0 Lejeune 0-0 0-0 Pender County 0-0 0-0 Croatan 0-0 0-1 Dixon 0-1 0-1

Class 2-A

East Central

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Clinton 0-0 1-0 Goldsboro 0-0 1-0 James Kenan 0-0 1-0 Midway 0-0 1-0 Spring Creek 0-0 1-0 Wallace-Rose Hill 0-0 1-0 East Duplin 0-0 0-1

Eastern Carolina

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L North Lenoir 1-0 1-0 West Craven 1-0 1-0 Ayden-Grifton 0-0 1-0 Kinston 0-0 0-0 Washington 0-0 0-0 Greene Central 0-1 0-1 South Lenoir 0-1 0-1

Eastern Plains

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Beddingfield 0-0 0-1 Farmville Central 0-0 0-1 Nash Central 0-0 0-1 North Johnston 0-0 0-1 North Pitt 0-0 0-1 SouthWest Edgecombe 0-0 0-1

Northeastern Coastal

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Currituck 0-0 1-0 First Flight 0-0 1-0 Bertie 0-0 0-0 Hertford County 0-0 0-0 Pasquotank County 0-0 0-0 Northeastern 0-0 0-1

Class 3-A

Big East

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Fike 0-0 1-0 Franklinton 0-0 1-0 Hunt 0-0 1-0 Northern Nash 0-0 1-0 Rocky Mount 0-0 1-0 Southern Nash 0-0 0-1

Coastal

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Havelock 0-0 1-0 Jacksonville 0-0 1-0 West Carteret 0-0 1-0 Swansboro 0-0 0-0 Northside 0-0 0-1 White Oak 0-0 0-1

Class 3-A/4-A

Eastern Carolina

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L D.H. Conley 1-0 1-0 J.H. Rose 1-0 1-0 South Central 1-0 1-0 C.B. Aycock 0-1 0-1 Eastern Wayne 0-1 0-1 New Bern 0-1 0-1 Southern Wayne 0-1 0-1

=====

Week 1 scores

Feb. 25 games

South Central 46, C.B. Aycock 7

Ayden-Grifton 29, North Pitt 12

J.H. Rose 54, New Bern 7

Northside 36, North Duplin 0

West Craven 26, South Lenoir 6

North Lenoir 26, Greene Central 20

Fike 28, Beddingfield 22

Rocky Mount 42, Nash Central 0

Hunt 21, South Johnston 7

CLICK HERE for a full wrap of Thursday’s games

Feb. 26

Southwest Onslow 55, Dixon 0

Jacksonville 35, Croatan 27

Havelock 52, Northeastern 15

D.H. Conley 28, Southern Wayne 0

West Carteret 45, Farmville Central 7

Richlands 34, Trask 0

Bear Grass Charter 20, South Creek 0

Currituck 21, Manteo 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 55, White Oak 20

Perquimans at Riverside, ppd., weather (no makeup date announced)

Pender County at East Carteret, ppd., weather (moved to Monday)

Goldsboro 20, Northside-Jacksonville 19, 2OT

Swansboro at Southside, canceled, COVID-19

Jones Senior at Union, 6 p.m.

CLICK HERE for “Touchdown Friday,” Week 1

Saturday’s games

Princeton 22, East Duplin 15

Northern Nash 7, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Monday’s games

James Kenan 37, Eastern Wayne 27

Pender at East Carteret, ppd., weather (moved to March 5)