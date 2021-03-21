High school football Week 4 standings through Saturday, schedule

Touchdown Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Technically, it’s a new work week. However, for many high school football teams, work from last week still remains.

A number of high school football games were moved from Friday to early this week. We have games through Wednesday, unless COVID-19 or the weather changes the schedule again.

Here’s a link to the start of Week 4 of the high school football season, along with Touchdown Friday. Below are this week’s early games along with the updated standings.

If you see any corrections that need to be made, contact Jason O. Boyd (jboyd@wnct.com).

Monday’s games
Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Rosewood, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Pamlico County, 6 p.m.
Beddingfield at North Pitt, 6 p.m.
Kinston at Greene Central, 6:30 p.m.
North Lenoir at West Craven, 6:30 p.m.
South Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton, time TBA
South Central at Southern Wayne, TBA

Tuesday’s games
Edenton-Holmes at Camden County, 6 p.m.
Richlands at East Carteret, 6:30 p.m.
Kinston at Washington, ppd. to April 5
Heidie Trask at Pender County, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s game
John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.

=====

Standings after Saturday’s games

Class 1-A

Albemarle Athletic

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Manteo2-02-1
John A. Holmes0-02-0
Perquimans0-02-0
Gates County0-10-2
Camden County0-10-3
Washington County*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Atlantic 6

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Bear Grass Charter0-02-0
Cape Hatteras*0-00-0
Columbia*0-00-0
Mattamuskeet*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Princeton2-04-0
North Duplin2-03-1
Rosewood1-03-0
Lakewood0-10-3
Union0-20-3
Hobbton0-20-4
Neuse Charter*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Coastal Plains

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Tarboro2-03-0
Pamlico County1-01-1
Northside1-13-1
Riverside1-12-1
Southside0-11-2
Jones County0-00-1
South Creek0-20-3

Tar Roanoke

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
KIPP Pride2-02-0
Northampton County1-01-1
North Edgecombe0-11-2
Northwest Halifax0-10-1
Rocky Mount Prep0-10-1
Southeast Halifax*0-00-0
Weldon*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 1-A/2-A

Coastal 8

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Croatan3-03-1
East Carteret2-02-0
Richlands2-02-0
Southwest Onslow2-12-1
Heide Trask0-20-2
Pender County0-30-3
Dixon0-30-4
Lejeune*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 2-A

East Central

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Clinton2-04-0
James Kenan1-13-1
Midway1-13-1
Wallace-Rose Hill1-12-2
East Duplin1-11-3
Spring Creek0-12-1
Goldsboro0-22-2

Eastern Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Kinston2-02-0
Washington2-02-1
West Craven2-12-1
North Lenoir1-12-1
South Lenoir1-21-2
Ayden-Grifton0-21-2
Greene Central0-21-2

Eastern Plains

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
SouthWest Edgecombe2-02-2
Beddingfield1-01-2
Farmville Central1-11-3
Nash Central1-11-3
North Pitt0-10-3
North Johnston0-20-4

Northeastern Coastal

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Northeastern2-02-2
Hertford County1-11-2
Currituck0-12-1
First Flight0-11-2
Bertie*0-00-0
Pasquotank County*0-00-0
* – Not fielding a team

Class 3-A

Big East

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Rocky Mount2-03-1
Franklinton1-13-1
Hunt1-13-1
Northern Nash1-13-1
Southern Nash1-11-3
Fike0-21-3

Coastal

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
Havelock2-04-0
Jacksonville1-13-1
Swansboro1-12-1
West Carteret1-12-2
Northside1-11-3
White Oak0-20-4

Class 3-A/4-A

Eastern Carolina

TeamConference W-LOverall W-L
J.H. Rose3-04-0
South Central2-02-0
New Bern2-12-1
Eastern Wayne1-11-2
D.H. Conley1-22-2
C.B. Aycock1-31-3
Southern Wayne0-30-3

Week 1 scores, Touchdown Friday

Week 2 scores, Touchdown Friday

Week 3 scores, Touchdown Friday

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV