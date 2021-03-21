High school football Week 4 standings through Saturday, schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Technically, it’s a new work week. However, for many high school football teams, work from last week still remains.
A number of high school football games were moved from Friday to early this week. We have games through Wednesday, unless COVID-19 or the weather changes the schedule again.
Here’s a link to the start of Week 4 of the high school football season, along with Touchdown Friday. Below are this week’s early games along with the updated standings.
If you see any corrections that need to be made, contact Jason O. Boyd (jboyd@wnct.com).
Monday’s games
Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood at Rosewood, 5:30 p.m.
Riverside at Pamlico County, 6 p.m.
Beddingfield at North Pitt, 6 p.m.
Kinston at Greene Central, 6:30 p.m.
North Lenoir at West Craven, 6:30 p.m.
South Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton, time TBA
South Central at Southern Wayne, TBA
Tuesday’s games
Edenton-Holmes at Camden County, 6 p.m.
Richlands at East Carteret, 6:30 p.m.
Kinston at Washington, ppd. to April 5
Heidie Trask at Pender County, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.
=====
Standings after Saturday’s games
Class 1-A
Albemarle Athletic
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Manteo
|2-0
|2-1
|John A. Holmes
|0-0
|2-0
|Perquimans
|0-0
|2-0
|Gates County
|0-1
|0-2
|Camden County
|0-1
|0-3
|Washington County*
|0-0
|0-0
Atlantic 6
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Bear Grass Charter
|0-0
|2-0
|Cape Hatteras*
|0-0
|0-0
|Columbia*
|0-0
|0-0
|Mattamuskeet*
|0-0
|0-0
Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Princeton
|2-0
|4-0
|North Duplin
|2-0
|3-1
|Rosewood
|1-0
|3-0
|Lakewood
|0-1
|0-3
|Union
|0-2
|0-3
|Hobbton
|0-2
|0-4
|Neuse Charter*
|0-0
|0-0
Coastal Plains
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Tarboro
|2-0
|3-0
|Pamlico County
|1-0
|1-1
|Northside
|1-1
|3-1
|Riverside
|1-1
|2-1
|Southside
|0-1
|1-2
|Jones County
|0-0
|0-1
|South Creek
|0-2
|0-3
Tar Roanoke
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|KIPP Pride
|2-0
|2-0
|Northampton County
|1-0
|1-1
|North Edgecombe
|0-1
|1-2
|Northwest Halifax
|0-1
|0-1
|Rocky Mount Prep
|0-1
|0-1
|Southeast Halifax*
|0-0
|0-0
|Weldon*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 1-A/2-A
Coastal 8
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Croatan
|3-0
|3-1
|East Carteret
|2-0
|2-0
|Richlands
|2-0
|2-0
|Southwest Onslow
|2-1
|2-1
|Heide Trask
|0-2
|0-2
|Pender County
|0-3
|0-3
|Dixon
|0-3
|0-4
|Lejeune*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 2-A
East Central
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Clinton
|2-0
|4-0
|James Kenan
|1-1
|3-1
|Midway
|1-1
|3-1
|Wallace-Rose Hill
|1-1
|2-2
|East Duplin
|1-1
|1-3
|Spring Creek
|0-1
|2-1
|Goldsboro
|0-2
|2-2
Eastern Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Kinston
|2-0
|2-0
|Washington
|2-0
|2-1
|West Craven
|2-1
|2-1
|North Lenoir
|1-1
|2-1
|South Lenoir
|1-2
|1-2
|Ayden-Grifton
|0-2
|1-2
|Greene Central
|0-2
|1-2
Eastern Plains
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|SouthWest Edgecombe
|2-0
|2-2
|Beddingfield
|1-0
|1-2
|Farmville Central
|1-1
|1-3
|Nash Central
|1-1
|1-3
|North Pitt
|0-1
|0-3
|North Johnston
|0-2
|0-4
Northeastern Coastal
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Northeastern
|2-0
|2-2
|Hertford County
|1-1
|1-2
|Currituck
|0-1
|2-1
|First Flight
|0-1
|1-2
|Bertie*
|0-0
|0-0
|Pasquotank County*
|0-0
|0-0
Class 3-A
Big East
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Rocky Mount
|2-0
|3-1
|Franklinton
|1-1
|3-1
|Hunt
|1-1
|3-1
|Northern Nash
|1-1
|3-1
|Southern Nash
|1-1
|1-3
|Fike
|0-2
|1-3
Coastal
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|Havelock
|2-0
|4-0
|Jacksonville
|1-1
|3-1
|Swansboro
|1-1
|2-1
|West Carteret
|1-1
|2-2
|Northside
|1-1
|1-3
|White Oak
|0-2
|0-4
Class 3-A/4-A
Eastern Carolina
|Team
|Conference W-L
|Overall W-L
|J.H. Rose
|3-0
|4-0
|South Central
|2-0
|2-0
|New Bern
|2-1
|2-1
|Eastern Wayne
|1-1
|1-2
|D.H. Conley
|1-2
|2-2
|C.B. Aycock
|1-3
|1-3
|Southern Wayne
|0-3
|0-3
Week 1 scores, Touchdown Friday
Week 2 scores, Touchdown Friday
Week 3 scores, Touchdown Friday