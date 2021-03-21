High school football Week 4 standings through Saturday, schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Technically, it’s a new work week. However, for many high school football teams, work from last week still remains.

A number of high school football games were moved from Friday to early this week. We have games through Wednesday, unless COVID-19 or the weather changes the schedule again.

Here’s a link to the start of Week 4 of the high school football season, along with Touchdown Friday. Below are this week’s early games along with the updated standings.

If you see any corrections that need to be made, contact Jason O. Boyd (jboyd@wnct.com).

Monday’s games

Bear Grass Charter at Jones Senior, 5:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Rosewood, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside at Pamlico County, 6 p.m.

Beddingfield at North Pitt, 6 p.m.

Kinston at Greene Central, 6:30 p.m.

North Lenoir at West Craven, 6:30 p.m.

South Lenoir at Ayden-Grifton, time TBA

South Central at Southern Wayne, TBA

Tuesday’s games

Edenton-Holmes at Camden County, 6 p.m.

Richlands at East Carteret, 6:30 p.m.

Kinston at Washington, ppd. to April 5

Heidie Trask at Pender County, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

John A. Holmes at Camden, 6 p.m.

=====

Standings after Saturday’s games

Class 1-A

Albemarle Athletic

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Manteo 2-0 2-1 John A. Holmes 0-0 2-0 Perquimans 0-0 2-0 Gates County 0-1 0-2 Camden County 0-1 0-3 Washington County* 0-0 0-0 * – Not fielding a team

Atlantic 6

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Bear Grass Charter 0-0 2-0 Cape Hatteras* 0-0 0-0 Columbia* 0-0 0-0 Mattamuskeet* 0-0 0-0 * – Not fielding a team

Carolina

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Princeton 2-0 4-0 North Duplin 2-0 3-1 Rosewood 1-0 3-0 Lakewood 0-1 0-3 Union 0-2 0-3 Hobbton 0-2 0-4 Neuse Charter* 0-0 0-0 * – Not fielding a team

Coastal Plains

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Tarboro 2-0 3-0 Pamlico County 1-0 1-1 Northside 1-1 3-1 Riverside 1-1 2-1 Southside 0-1 1-2 Jones County 0-0 0-1 South Creek 0-2 0-3

Tar Roanoke

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L KIPP Pride 2-0 2-0 Northampton County 1-0 1-1 North Edgecombe 0-1 1-2 Northwest Halifax 0-1 0-1 Rocky Mount Prep 0-1 0-1 Southeast Halifax* 0-0 0-0 Weldon* 0-0 0-0 * – Not fielding a team

Class 1-A/2-A

Coastal 8

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Croatan 3-0 3-1 East Carteret 2-0 2-0 Richlands 2-0 2-0 Southwest Onslow 2-1 2-1 Heide Trask 0-2 0-2 Pender County 0-3 0-3 Dixon 0-3 0-4 Lejeune* 0-0 0-0 * – Not fielding a team

Class 2-A

East Central

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Clinton 2-0 4-0 James Kenan 1-1 3-1 Midway 1-1 3-1 Wallace-Rose Hill 1-1 2-2 East Duplin 1-1 1-3 Spring Creek 0-1 2-1 Goldsboro 0-2 2-2

Eastern Carolina

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Kinston 2-0 2-0 Washington 2-0 2-1 West Craven 2-1 2-1 North Lenoir 1-1 2-1 South Lenoir 1-2 1-2 Ayden-Grifton 0-2 1-2 Greene Central 0-2 1-2

Eastern Plains

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L SouthWest Edgecombe 2-0 2-2 Beddingfield 1-0 1-2 Farmville Central 1-1 1-3 Nash Central 1-1 1-3 North Pitt 0-1 0-3 North Johnston 0-2 0-4

Northeastern Coastal

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Northeastern 2-0 2-2 Hertford County 1-1 1-2 Currituck 0-1 2-1 First Flight 0-1 1-2 Bertie* 0-0 0-0 Pasquotank County* 0-0 0-0 * – Not fielding a team

Class 3-A

Big East

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Rocky Mount 2-0 3-1 Franklinton 1-1 3-1 Hunt 1-1 3-1 Northern Nash 1-1 3-1 Southern Nash 1-1 1-3 Fike 0-2 1-3

Coastal

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L Havelock 2-0 4-0 Jacksonville 1-1 3-1 Swansboro 1-1 2-1 West Carteret 1-1 2-2 Northside 1-1 1-3 White Oak 0-2 0-4

Class 3-A/4-A

Eastern Carolina

Team Conference W-L Overall W-L J.H. Rose 3-0 4-0 South Central 2-0 2-0 New Bern 2-1 2-1 Eastern Wayne 1-1 1-2 D.H. Conley 1-2 2-2 C.B. Aycock 1-3 1-3 Southern Wayne 0-3 0-3

