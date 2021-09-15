High school football Week 5 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Week 5 of the high school football season and COVID-19 along with the weather is already shaking things up.

What else is new.

COVID-19, so far, has postponed the Jacksonville-J.H. Rose football game on Friday. The two teams will try to play again in two weeks, on Sept. 28.

First Flight will be at Northeastern Wednesday. It’s the first game we’ve seen where the weather is altering the schedule. WNCT’s Jerry Jackson has a 40% chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

For now, here’s the high school football schedule for Week 5. As always, games are subject to change without notice. Check with your school to make sure there hasn’t been a change.

Wednesday

First Flight at Northeastern, 7

Friday

Bethel Christian at Pungo Christian, 4

D.H. Conley at Jordan, 7

Riverside at Gates County, 7

Northside-Pinetown at Rosewood, 7

Northern Nash at Washington, 7

Trask at White Oak, 7

North Pitt at Greene Central, 7

South Creek at Washington County, 7

Pasquotank County at Camden County, 7

Manteo at Edenton-Holmes, 7

Pamlico County at North Duplin, 7

East Carteret at West Carteret, 7

Grace Christian at John Paul II Catholic, 7

Dixon at Pender County, 7

Jones Senior at Bear Grass Charter, 7

Havelock at New Bern, 7

East Columbus at Lejeune, 7

SouthWest Edgecombe at Farmville Central, 7

Wallace-Rose Hill at Southwest Onslow, 7

Croatan at Beddingfield, 7

Columbia at Faith Christian, 7

West Craven at Ayden-Grifton, 7

East Duplin at James Kenan, 7

Northside-Jacksonville at South Central, 7

St. David’s at Parrott Academy, 7

South Lenoir at Kinston, 7

Perquimans at Tarboro, 7

Swansboro at Jordan-Matthews, 7:30

Currituck County at Hertford County, 7:30

Jacksonville at J.H. Rose, ppd., COVID-19