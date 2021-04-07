High school football Week 7 schedule: Many games moving to Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school football season has been nothing short of crazy this season. What’s another week of madness.

COVID-19 forced the season to be moved from the fall to the spring. We all know about that. In addition, there have been games moved due to coronavirus outbreaks, weather and other reasons.

Week 7 of the season is no different as many teams are moving their regular-season finale from Friday to Thursday. One of the reasons for the move is due to the anticipated wet weather we’ll have on Friday. Also, teams are moving to Thursday with the hope of getting the season done in time for Saturday’s state playoff pairings.

Week 7: High school football standings

Here’s what we know now with another week of schedule changes, moves and cancellations upon us. If you know of a schedule change, let us know (Jason O. Boyd, jboyd@wnct.com) or you can tweet us at Touchdown Friday.

Week 7

Thursday’s games

Fike at Hunt, 6 p.m.

SouthWest Edgecombe at Beddingfield, 6 p.m.

South Central at D.H. Conley, 6 p.m.

Kinston at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Havelock at Jacksonville, 6:30 p.m.

North Duplin at Hobbton, 7 p.m.

Union at Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Tarboro at Pamlico County, 7 p.m.

Southside at Northside-Pinetown, 7 p.m.

Bear Grass Charter at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Midway at James Kenan, 7 p.m.

John A. Holmes at Perquimans, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Northern Nash at Rocky Mount, 6 p.m.

Hertford County at East Duplin, 6 p.m.

First Flight at Currituck, 6 p.m.

North Pitt at Farmville Central, 6 p.m.

Wallace-Rose Hill at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Northampton County, 6 p.m.

Nash Central at North Johnston, 6 p.m.

Southern Nash at Franklinton, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Wayne at C.B. Aycock, 6:30 p.m.

Trask at Dixon, 6:30 p.m.

West Carteret at Swansboro, 6:30 p.m.

Ayden-Grifton at North Lenoir, 6:30 p.m.

Richlands at Southwest Onslow, 6:30 p.m.

Greene Central at West Craven, 6:30 p.m.

Goldsboro at Spring Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Mattamuskeet at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Rosewood, 7 p.m.

North Edgecombe at Pender County, 7 p.m.

White Oak at Northside-Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

East Carteret at Croatan, 7 p.m.

Camden County at Gates County, 7:30 p.m.

Southside Christian at Spring Creek, 7:30 p.m.