J.H. Rose High running back commits to play football at N.C. State

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The N.C. State Wolfpack landed a big-time prospect as J.H. Rose High School four-star running back Michael Allen verbally committed to the university on Friday.

“Blessed. Job aint’ done,” Allen posted on his Twitter account Friday evening.

Allen, a 5-foot-9, 203-pound running back who will be a high school senior this fall, chose the Wolfpack over East Carolina and the University of North Carolina.

“Our relationship’s great… we’re talking every other day if not every day,” Allen told 247sports.com earlier this spring about his relationship with N.C. State running backs coach Kurt Roper. “He’s been telling me I’d have a chance to come in and compete for early playing time, which is a huge deal for me. I like how he’s straight to the point. He doesn’t beat around the bush, which I love, and he’s very truthful.”

Allen was limited to two games in the spring football season after being sidelined with an injury. He finished with 235 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown.