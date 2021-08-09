J.H. Rose, New Bern tabbed as preseason favorite in new Big Carolina football conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The new Big Carolina Class 3-A/4-A Conference is going to be very competitive in football this season. Just look at the preseason coaches poll for proof.

J.H. Rose and New Bern were both picked to finish atop the new league, according to a vote of the coaches who attended Monday’s media day in Greenville. The Rampants and Bears each finished with 29 points in polling from the coaches. Havelock was third with 28.

BIG CAROLINA 3A/4A PRESEASON COACH’S POLL

1. JH ROSE 29

1. NEW BERN 29

3. HAVELOCK 28

4. JACKSONVILLE 19

5. DH CONLEY 17

6. SOUTH CENTRAL 13

7. NORTHSIDE-JAX 12

The athletic directors for the new league decided on the Big East as the name for the new conference. Then they found out that name was taken. They were going to with Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A but then decided on the Big Carolina.

And the league is pretty big. Brian Bailey has more on the coaches’ meeting.