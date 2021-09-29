Jacksonville’s loss to J.H. Rose shakes up latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Losses by New Bern and Kinston last Friday were likely to shake up the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Tuesday’s loss by Jacksonville to J.H. Rose created even more chaos.

This week’s poll saw the top three teams from last week, New Bern, Jacksonville and Kinston, all lose. New Bern lost to Jacksonville and East Duplin beat Kinston from last Friday. Those losses, coupled with Jacksonville’s loss Tuesday to J.H. Rose, means there were a lot of changes to the latest poll.

Here’s how it looks going into Week 7 of the high school football season: