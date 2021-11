John Paul II Catholic coach, players help NC win inaugural game against Virginia

SUTHERLAND, Va. (WNCT) — John Paul II Catholic had a big part in helping the North Carolina all-star team beat the Virginia all-star team, 36-18, in the first 8-Man Football All-Star Game on Saturday.

Saints head football coach Sean Murphy was the coach for Team NC while seniors Elijah Eger and Will McMinn played in the game.

John Paul II Catholic will keep the winning trophy at the school until next year’s game, which will be played in North Carolina.