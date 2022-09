WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Kendrick Parker is stepping down as South Central’s football coach, according to a statement released by the school Wednesday.

“I have chosen to step down as head football coach to focus on family and personal reasons,” Parker said in the statement.

Parker was in his first season as South Central’s head coach. The Falcons are 1-3 this season. They picked up their first win of the year last week, defeating Willow Springs 48-26.

This is a developing story.