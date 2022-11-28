GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina State University and UNC-Chapel Hill will host the upcoming NC High School Athletic Association football state championship games.

The 1-A and 3-A state championship games will be played at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium on Dec. 10. The 1-A game will begin at 3 p.m., followed by the 3-A game at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the 2-A and 4-A title games will be played at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. The 4-A game will be played at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, and the 2-A matchup will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Several Eastern North Carolina teams are one win away from playing in one of those championship games.

In the 1-A bracket, the winner of this week’s East final between No. 1 Tarboro and No. 3 Rosewood will play either No. 4 Mount Airy or No. 6 Draughn in the championship game.

In the 2-A bracket, No. 2 East Duplin will battle No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill in the regional round this week, with the winner facing either top-seeded Reidsville or No. 3 Burns in Chapel Hill.

In 3-A action, No. 1 Northern Nash will host No. 3 Seventy-First this week, with a championship game matchup against either No. 4 East Lincoln or No. 11 South Point on the line.

In the 4A bracket, the East Regional will feature No. 2 New Bern and No. 12 Millbrook. The winner of that game will face either No. 1 Grimsley or No. 6 Weddington.