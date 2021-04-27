NCHSAA regional finals high school football games with dates and times

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For teams in the WNCT coverage area that are still alive in the NC High School Athletic Association state football playoffs, there is either one or two games left in their season.

The regional finals will be played Friday with the winners of those games advancing to the state finals. So it’s win and you’re in … lose and you go home for Northside-Pinetown, Tarboro, Northeastern, Washington, Havelock and New Bern.

Below are the latest pairings and times released by the NCHSAA. The state finals will begin on May 6. All of the state championship games this season will be played at either the Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill or at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of NC State University.

State final pairings, sites and times will be released Saturday by the NCHSAA.

The regional finals will all be played Friday at the higher-seeded team’s field.

Friday’s Regional Final games

Game times provided by NCHSAA

Class 1-A East final

(5) Northside-Pinetown (7-2) at (2) Northampton County (3-3), 7 p.m.

Class 1-A West final

(4) Murphy (8-1) at (2) Robbinsville (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A state final

Saturday, May 8

Teams TBA at UNC or NCSU, noon or 5 p.m.

=====

Class 1-AA East final

(2) Louisburg (6-2) at (1) Tarboro (7-0), 7 p.m.

Class 1-AA West final

(8) Polk County (5-1) at (2) East Surry (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-AA state final

Saturday, May 8

Teams TBA at UNC or NCSU, noon or 5 p.m.

=====

Class 2-A East final

(3) Northeastern (6-0) at (1) Reidsville (8-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2-A West final

(2) Mountain Heritage (6-1) at (1) Hendersonville (7-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2-A state final

Saturday, May 8

Teams TBA at UNC or NCSU, noon or 5 p.m.

=====

Class 2-AA East final

(2) St. Pauls (7-0) at (1) Washington (7-1), 7 p.m.

2-AA West final

(7) Salisbury (7-2) at (1) North Davidson (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2-AA state final

Thursday, May 6

Teams TBA at UNC or NCSU, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 3-A East final

(5) Western Alamance (at (3) Havelock (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3-A West final

(7) Monroe (7-2) at (4) Charlotte Catholic (8-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3-A state final

Friday, May 7

Teams TBA at UNC or NCSU, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 3-AA East final

(7) Clayton (8-1) at (1) Cleveland (9-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3-AA West final

(8) Dudley (8-1) at (2) Mount Tabor (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3-AA state final

Thursday, May 6

Teams TBA at UNC or NCSU, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 4-A East final

(3) New Bern (7-1) at (1) Cardinal Gibbons (8-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4-A West final

(6) Butler (8-1) at (1) Grimsley (8-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 4-A state final

Friday, May 7

Teams TBA at UNC or NCSU, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 4-AA East final

(5) Wake Forest (7-1) at (2) Wake-Forest Rolesville (8-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4-AA West final

(5) Vance (8-1) at (2) Myers Park (9-0), 7:30 p.m.

Class 4-AA state final

Saturday, May 8

Teams TBA at UNC or NCSU, noon or 5 p.m.