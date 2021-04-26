NCHSAA state football playoff championships to be held at UNC, NCSU

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association announced Monday its state high school football championships will be held May 6-8 at UNC’s Kenan Stadium and NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

The NCHSAA said the full schedule will be released the week prior to the finals. Tickets to the Championships will be available online in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan. The games will also be broadcast on select television networks.

Games played on Thursday and Friday will begin at 7 p.m. The four games on Saturday will begin at noon and 5 p.m., respectively, at each site. Here’s the schedule for when and where each game will be played.

Thursday

The 2AA and 3AA championships Games will be contested at 7 p.m.

Friday

The 3A and 4A championships 7, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Saturday

The 1A, 1AA, 2A and 4AA championships will be held on at either noon or 5 p.m

Below is the full schedule of the East and West regional final games slated to be played Friday.

NOTE: Game times have not been announced

Class 1-A East final

(5) Northside-Pinetown (7-2) at (2) Northampton County (3-3)

Class 1-A West final

(4) Murphy (8-1) at (2) Robbinsville (8-0)

=====

Class 1-AA East final

(2) Louisburg (6-2) at (1) Tarboro (7-0)

Class 1-AA West final

(8) Polk County (5-1) at (2) East Surry (8-1)

=====

Class 2-A East final

Eastern Randolph/Northeastern winner at (1) Reidsville (8-0)

Class 2-A West final

(2) Mountain Heritage (6-1) at (1) Hendersonville (7-2)

=====

Class 2-AA East final

(2) St. Pauls (7-0) at (1) Washington (7-1)

2-AA West final

(7) Salisbury (7-2) at (1) North Davidson (8-1)

=====

Class 3-A East final

(5) Western Alamance (at (3) Havelock (9-0)

Class 3-A West final

(7) Monroe (7-2) at (4) Charlotte Catholic (8-1)

=====

Class 3-AA East final

(7) Clayton (8-1) at (1) Cleveland (9-0)

Class 3-AA West final

(8) Dudley (8-1) at (2) Mount Tabor (9-0)

=====

Class 4-A East final

(3) New Bern (7-1) at (1) Cardinal Gibbons (8-0)

Class 4-A West final

(6) Butler (8-1) at (1) Grimsley (8-0)

=====

Class 4-AA East final

(5) Wake Forest (7-1) at (2) Wake-Forest Rolesville (8-0)

Class 4-AA West final

(5) Vance (8-1) at (2) Myers Park (9-0)