GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s finally here, even if it was a day earlier.

As football season inched closer and closer and the excitement heightened, not even the weather and the threat of storms on Sunday could stop things. Several games in the WNCT viewing area were moved to Thursday due to the anticipation of rain on Friday.

Deana King, the publisher of NCPreps.com, is someone else who highly anticipates football season each year, saying September through December is her favorite time of year.

NCPreps.com is one of the top recognized and visited websites for high school football in the state. King and her staff work with Rivals.com to produce stories, polls, rankings, stats, videos and so much more for football fans.

She spoke about her final preparations for the season, how she can feel the heightened excitement for things to start, games to watch for in Eastern North Carolina and across the state and more.

Click the video above to see more.