GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We head into Week 6 of high school football, which also continues conference play for most of the schools in Eastern North Carolina.

Deana King, publisher of NCPreps talked about teams and players all across Eastern North Carolina that have stuck out to her so far this season, how the conferences are looking and some things we can expect for the rest of the season.

NCPreps sponsors a Game of the Week, and last week they chose New Bern vs. Havelock, with New Bern coming up with a 27-0 shutout against Havelock, snapping Havelock’s 189-game scoring streak.

Click the video above to see more.