GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s time to talk about the upcoming state high school football championships.

The NC High School Athletic Association will hold its state finals at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and NC State University on December 9-10.

State high school football playoffs: Regional finals

NCPreps.com publisher Deana King talks about how meaningful it is for these teams to be able to play in a college stadium. King also goes into some upsets from last week and the overall outcomes of the games.

She also makes her tough decision by picking the winners for this Friday’s games as we get down to the end.

Click the video above to see more.