GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As we head into a new week of high school football, some changes are being made.

As Hurricane Ian hits Florida and because it’s expected to impact the weather in North Carolina, many games have been pushed to Wednesday and Thursday. Deana King, publisher of NCPreps talked about how teams and coaches are reacting to schedule changes and how she has had to adjust her schedule as well.

On top of this, she talked about her site’s latest polls, what changes have been made, and some surprises so far this season.

