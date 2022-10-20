GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It feels like high school football season just started, but we are already heading into the end of the season. In about two weeks, it’ll be time for the playoffs.

NCPreps.com publisher Deana King discusses her top picks out of the four classifications from the eastern and western part of the state, their Game of the Week (Wallace-Rose Hill vs. East Duplin) this week how the playoff process works.

King also talked about how the polls are shaping up with the regular season ending and any games that have surprised or impressed her.

