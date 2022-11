GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School Bears went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

Torrey Nowell and company ripped through the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A conference with a 6-0 record, averaging over 47 points a game and giving up an average of just six points a game.

Here is the final poll.