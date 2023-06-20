NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, New Bern High School football coach Torrey Nowell confirmed to WNCT’s Brian Bailey that he is resigning.

Nowell told Bailey the news in a text Tuesday morning. After four years, which culminated in the Bears winning the Class 4-A state title, the Bears will be looking for a new coach.

Nowell said he was scheduled to speak with his team about the news and would have more to say later.

The move is effective June 30, according to the Sun Journal in New Bern, which first broke the story.

Nowell came to New Bern after leading Pamlico County to the Class 1-A state title game. He was introduced as the new coach on Dec. 19, 2018, just a couple of weeks after the Hurricanes lost to Murphy in the 1-A title game.

The Bears beat Grimsley, 40-28, in the 4-A title game this season to finish the season 16-0. It was New Bern’s fourth state title since 1972 and the first since 2014.

Nowell finished with a 43-7 record at New Bern.