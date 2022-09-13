NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The fifth week of the high school football season is highlighted by a matchup of the top two teams in the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

New Bern remained the top team in our weekly poll while Havelock remained No. 2. The two teams will meet in Havelock on Friday in the Big Carolina Conference opener for both teams.

The rest of the poll remained the same after each of the teams won their respective games. The only addition is John Paul II Catholic (4-0), which entered the poll at No. 9.

The latest poll is as follows: