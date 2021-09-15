New Bern, Havelock remain atop Touchdown Friday poll, will play during Week 5

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There were few changes in the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. However, that will change next week.

New Bern, the top team in the poll, will face Havelock, the No. 2 team, on Friday as conference play begins. New Bern (4-0) and Havelock (2-0) were among the teams picked to do well in the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference this season. Neither has disappointed.

Here’s how the Week 5 poll looks. Click here to see the Week 5 high school football schedule.