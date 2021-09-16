New Bern, Havelock to open Big Carolina Conference play with hotly-contest clash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — When the Big Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference was put together, there were many intriguing athletic matchups in numerous sports for fans to anticipate.

Friday night is one of them.

High school football Week 5 schedule

Two of the top high school football teams in Eastern North Carolina will square off in Big Carolina Conference play on Friday as New Bern, ranked No. 1 in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, hosts No. 2 Havelock.

It’s the first meeting of the two high schools in football in two years. Fans who attend the game can expect some stingy defenses mixed in with some amazing offenses.

Something will have to give.

WNCT reporter Garrett Short spoke with both coaches as part of a preview of Friday’s big game. Click the videos above to find out more..