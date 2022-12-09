NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School football is back on top.

The Bears won the Class 4-A state title for the fourth time in the modern era after pulling away for a 40-28 win over Grimsley Friday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

New Bern (16-0) was in its seventh state title game in the modern era, dating back to 1972. The Bears held off Millbrook, 35-27, in last Friday’s Eastern Regional final to reach the state final for the first time since 2014.

The Bears have also won Class 4-A state titles in 2007, 2012 and 2014. The New Bern team in 2014 also went unbeaten.

Class 4-A

EAST

No. 2 New Bern 35, No. 12 Millbrook 27

WEST

No. 1 Grimsley 28, No. 6 Weddington 27

State final, Dec. 9

New Bern 40, Grimsley 28