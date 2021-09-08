New Bern maintains top spot in Touchdown Friday Top 9

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There have been many changes through the first three weeks of the high school football season. The one thing that hasn’t changed is who is atop the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

New Bern enters Week 4 as the top team again. The Bears have outscored their opponents 150-7, including a 41-0 win last Friday over Craven County rival West Craven.

CLICK HERE for the Week 4 high school football schedule.

This week’s top 9 poll reads like this: