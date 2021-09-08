New Bern maintains top spot in Touchdown Friday Top 9

Touchdown Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Touchdown Friday

More Touchdown Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There have been many changes through the first three weeks of the high school football season. The one thing that hasn’t changed is who is atop the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

New Bern enters Week 4 as the top team again. The Bears have outscored their opponents 150-7, including a 41-0 win last Friday over Craven County rival West Craven.

CLICK HERE for the Week 4 high school football schedule.

This week’s top 9 poll reads like this:

  • Touchdown Friday poll 9-8-21
  • Touchdown Friday poll 9-8-21

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV