New Bern moves into top spot in latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 football poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After losses to Tarboro and J.H. Rose, the top two teams in our inaugural Touchdown Friday poll, New Bern has moved into the top spot for Week 2.

New Bern rolled past North Pitt on Monday, 48-0, in the opener for both teams. Combine that with Tarboro’s 12-0 loss to Rocky Mount and J.H. Rose’s 34-26 loss to Hunt last Friday and there’s a whole new look to this week’s poll.

