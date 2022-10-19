GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern High School football team has been the No. 1-ranked team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 all season. So what’s another week in the top spot?

The Bears enter their regular-season finale at home against D.H. Conley still unbeaten this season. They have already clinched at least a share of the Big Carolina Conference title and can take the title outright with a win.

New Bern is coming off a 54-7 win over previous No. 2 J.H. Rose. The Bears have averaged 45 points a game this season.

Here’s how this week’s poll shakes out.

