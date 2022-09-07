NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s Week 4 of the high school football season and while there have been a number of changes to the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll, one spot has remained consistent.

New Bern carries a 3-0 record into Friday’s game in Norfolk, Va. against Maury High School. The Bears have been worthy of the top spot in the poll, outscoring opponents 154-3 including a 53-0 win over West Craven last week.





Here is the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9. Click here to see the schedule for Friday’s games. Two of the teams in the poll, Southside and Riverside, will meet in Friday’s Game of the Week. Garrett Short caught up with Southside coach Jeff Carrow about Friday’s game. Check out the above video.