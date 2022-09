GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern opened the high school football season as the top-ranked team in the WNCT coverage area. After Week 5, they are still there.

New Bern beat Havelock last week, 27-0. The Bears have outscored their opponents 202-17 this season. The Bears host Jacksonville on Friday in another Big Carolina Conference game.

Here’s this week’s Touchdown Friday Top 9.

