New Bern remains top team in Touchdown Friday Top 9, other changes made

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Week 3 of the high school football season sees some changes to the Touchdown Friday Top 9 football poll.

New Bern remains as the No. 1 team in the poll after crushing Broughton last Friday, 61-7. In two games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponents, 109-7.

Havelock is still at No. 2, despite not playing last week due to COVID-19 cases. One game has already been postponed this week due to COVID-19 as North Lenoir’s home game with C.B. Aycock won’t be played due to coronavirus cases within the Hawks’ program.

The rest of the poll looks like this: