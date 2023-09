GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern’s win over previous No. 1 Havelock puts the Bears at the top of the latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll.

Games have been moved up to Thursday due to the threat of bad weather on Friday and Saturday. So the Bears go into Thursday with a tall task on their hand against No. 3 Jacksonville in a Big Carolina Conference clash.

Check out the rest of the schedule and see who plays on Thursday.