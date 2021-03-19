New Bern senior continues to break boundaries on football field as female kicker

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — High school football is in its fourth week of the season already, despite Friday’s rain.

We’ve seen some great games and even history be made. Football is a sport that’s been around for decades, so when there is a first, you know it has to be special.

Maddy Jackson joined the New Bern varsity football team in 2019 and made history as the first female to be in a varsity game at New Bern. The senior is the definition of an athlete playing on both the soccer and football teams in March.

