NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — We are in Week 9 of the high school football season. This week is full of big matchups, including one involving the top two teams in our Touchdown Friday Top 9.

New Bern remains No. 1 in the poll and will host No. 2 J.H. Rose on Friday in our Game of the Week. It’s a huge matchup that could help determine who wins the Big Carolina Class 3-A/4-A Conference title.

Tarboro stays No. 3 after beating South Creek, 54-0. The Vikings will host No. 6 Riverside in our Backyard Brawl game.

The rest of this week’s poll looks like this:

