New Bern stays No. 1 in Touchdown Friday poll, will travel to new No. 2 on Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll features some familiar faces in new spots.
New Bern remains the top team in the latest poll for the fifth week in a row. The Bears have maintained the top spot since Tarboro lost its season opener at Rocky Mount. And, for the second straight week, the Bears will square off against the No. 2 team in the poll.
Jacksonville is the new No. 2 team after New Bern beat previous No. 2 Havelock last Friday at home. The Bears will go to Jacksonville for Friday’s game that highlights a busy Week 6 of the high school football season.
The latest poll looks like this: