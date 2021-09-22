New Bern stays No. 1 in Touchdown Friday poll, will travel to new No. 2 on Friday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll features some familiar faces in new spots.

New Bern remains the top team in the latest poll for the fifth week in a row. The Bears have maintained the top spot since Tarboro lost its season opener at Rocky Mount. And, for the second straight week, the Bears will square off against the No. 2 team in the poll.

Jacksonville is the new No. 2 team after New Bern beat previous No. 2 Havelock last Friday at home. The Bears will go to Jacksonville for Friday’s game that highlights a busy Week 6 of the high school football season.

The latest poll looks like this: