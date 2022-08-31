GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll was perfect. Not so much for Week 2.

Four of the area’s teams in the poll lost last Friday. As a result, there were a number of changes to the poll heading into Week 3. Games will be played on Thursday and Friday this week due to the Labor Day weekend.

Here’s the latest poll:





D.H. Conley, Greene Central and Riverside are the three newest entries. Kinston, Washington and East Duplin fell out of the poll.

