NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Schools Board of Education met Tuesday for a special meeting that was called in part to determine who would be the head football coaches at New Bern High School and Havelock High School.

After a lengthy meeting, it was announced New Bern had named Terrance Saxby as the school’s football coach and assistant athletic director. At Havelock, Warren Wooten, the brother of previous head coach Allen Wooten, will be the interim head football coach while Caleb King will be the offensive coordinator.

Saxby has coached at Hertford County since 2014. He takes over for Torrey Nowell, who resigned to take the job at Hillside in Durham just a few months after leading New Bern to the Class 4-A state title.

“We are thrilled to welcome Terrence Saxby to our bear family,” said new athletic director Bo Lansche. “Their leadership, experience, and dedication to developing well-rounded athletes make them the ideal choice to guide our football program. We have complete confidence that under Coach Saxby’s guidance, our student-athletes will flourish and achieve new heights of success.”

Last spring, it was announced that Allen Wooten and Caleb King would swap roles at Havelock, elevating King to head coach. The school board voted that down and, shortly after, approved Brent Wooten as the head coach going into the 2023 season.