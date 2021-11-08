Pairings for Week 2 of state high school football playoffs
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second round of the state high school football playoffs are this Friday … weather permitting.
There’s a 50% chance of rain on Friday, meaning some games could be moved to Thursday. Schools will make that decision during the course of the week and typically announce it on their respective Twitter accounts.
In the meantime, check out the schedule below. Schools have the option to play their games at 7 or 7:30 p.m. Games slated for 7:30 p.m. will be indicated below.
Second Round
1-A
No. 16 Southeast Halifax at No. 1 Tarboro
No. 9 Riverside at No. 8 Perquimans
No. 12 North Edgecombe at No. 5 Rosewood
No. 20 Warren County at No. 4 Northampton County
No. 14 Gates County at No. 3 North Moore, 7:30
No. 11 West Columbus at No. 6 Pender County, 7:30
No. 10 KIPP Pride at No. 7 Southside
No. 15 Hobbton at No. 2 Northside-Pinetown
2-A
No. 17 Kinston at No. 1 Princeton
No. 8 Nash Central vs. No. 9 South Granville
No. 12 Roanoke Rapids at No. 5 St. Pauls
No. 13 James Kenan at No. 4 Whiteville, 7:30
No. 14 John A. Holmes at No. 3 Northeastern
No. 11 Washington at No. 6 Cummings
No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 7 West Craven
No. 15 Clinton at No. 2 East Duplin
Class 3-A
No. 16 Havelock at No. 1 Eastern Alamance
No. 9 North Brunswick at No. 6 Westover
No. 12 Southern Nash at No. 5 Lee County, 7:30
No. 13 Jacksonville at No. 4 Hunt
No. 19 Williams at No. 3 71st
No. 22 Terry Sanford at No. 6 J.H. Rose
No. 23 Scotland County at No. 7 West Carteret
No. 15 Smithfield-Selma at No. 2 Northern Nash
Class 4-A
No. 12 Millbrook at No. 5 Hillside
No. 20 Wake Forest-Rolesville at No. 4 New Bern
NCISAA Class 1-A state final
Cary Christian at John Paul II Catholic