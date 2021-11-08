Pairings for Week 2 of state high school football playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second round of the state high school football playoffs are this Friday … weather permitting.

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Friday, meaning some games could be moved to Thursday. Schools will make that decision during the course of the week and typically announce it on their respective Twitter accounts.

State football playoffs, first round: Rose, West Craven, Washington, Kinston among teams to advance

In the meantime, check out the schedule below. Schools have the option to play their games at 7 or 7:30 p.m. Games slated for 7:30 p.m. will be indicated below.

Second Round

1-A

No. 16 Southeast Halifax at No. 1 Tarboro

No. 9 Riverside at No. 8 Perquimans

No. 12 North Edgecombe at No. 5 Rosewood

No. 20 Warren County at No. 4 Northampton County

No. 14 Gates County at No. 3 North Moore, 7:30

No. 11 West Columbus at No. 6 Pender County, 7:30

No. 10 KIPP Pride at No. 7 Southside

No. 15 Hobbton at No. 2 Northside-Pinetown

2-A

No. 17 Kinston at No. 1 Princeton

No. 8 Nash Central vs. No. 9 South Granville

No. 12 Roanoke Rapids at No. 5 St. Pauls

No. 13 James Kenan at No. 4 Whiteville, 7:30

No. 14 John A. Holmes at No. 3 Northeastern

No. 11 Washington at No. 6 Cummings

No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 7 West Craven

No. 15 Clinton at No. 2 East Duplin

Class 3-A

No. 16 Havelock at No. 1 Eastern Alamance

No. 9 North Brunswick at No. 6 Westover

No. 12 Southern Nash at No. 5 Lee County, 7:30

No. 13 Jacksonville at No. 4 Hunt

No. 19 Williams at No. 3 71st

No. 22 Terry Sanford at No. 6 J.H. Rose

No. 23 Scotland County at No. 7 West Carteret

No. 15 Smithfield-Selma at No. 2 Northern Nash

Class 4-A

No. 12 Millbrook at No. 5 Hillside

No. 20 Wake Forest-Rolesville at No. 4 New Bern

NCISAA Class 1-A state final

Cary Christian at John Paul II Catholic