Pamlico County High School promotes assistant to head football coach

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County High School didn’t waste any time finding a new football coach.

Interim Pamlico County High School Principal Henry Rice III announced Tuesday that David Perrine will lead the Hurricanes program as the next head coach. He takes over for Ron Cook, who stepped down to become the new Farmville Central head football coach.

“I’m looking forward to coaching a great group of kids,” Perrine said. “We will look to build upon the foundation that Coach Cook is leaving. Pamlico is a great place to balance being a teacher and coaching sports. The athletic department, led by Earl Sadler, is terrific and very supportive.”

The Hurricanes finished 5-3 the past season, advancing to the second round of the NC High School Athletic Association state playoffs. Cook’s teams were 11-9 overall in the two years he was head coach after Torrey Nowell stepped down after the 2018 season to become the New Bern High School football caoch.

Perrine was an All-State running back in the mid-80s in Pennsylvania and went on to play wide receiver at West Chester University. He began his coaching career in 1991 as assistant offensive and assistant defensive coach and has accumulated over 15 years of varsity coaching experience.

This past season, Perrine was defensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Hurricanes. The Hurricanes finished with four players making first-team During that season, the Hurricanes had four players make the first team All-Coastal Plains team. Quarterback Isaiah Godette was the Coastal Plains Offensive Player of the Year.

Perrine is married to his wife, Patty, and they have two boys, Nick and Jake. Prior to moving to this area, they lived in Charleston, SC for three years, from 2015–2018. He is also a well-respected educator of exceptional children with over 29 years of experience.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Perrine as the next Hurricane head coach,” Rice said. “We are confident in his ability to lead our football program and continue the success that the program has experienced.”