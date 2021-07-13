Paschal named as next football coach at Riverside High School

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. — During Monday night’s meeting, the Martin County Board of Education approved Brian Paschal as the next head football coach for Riverside High School.

“We are grateful for Asim McGill’s years of dedication to Riverside High School and Riverside athletics and we look forward to the next chapter under Coach Paschal’s guidance,” said Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools.

Coach Paschal brings over 30 years of teaching experience and more than 28 years of head coaching experience to the program. He’s also been head football coach at Roanoke High School (now South Creek), Washington High School and D.H. Conley High School

Most recently on staff at Bear Grass Charter School, Paschal will teach weightlifting for Riverside High School. The Bears advanced to the second round of the Class 1-A state playoffs this past season.

Coach Paschal will host a meet and greet with football players and parents Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside High School gym. An informational meeting will follow at 7 p.m.