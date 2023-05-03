WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Washington High School will have a new head football coach next season.

Pam Pack head coach Perry Owens has stepped down from the role, according to multiple sources. He will become an assistant coach at his alma mater, John A. Holmes High School in Edenton.

He took over the Washington program in the 2020 COVID-19 season, leading the Pam Pack to a 29-16 record over his four seasons there. Under Owens, the team won the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference title during the spring 2021 season. They also advanced to at least the second round of the state playoffs in three of his four seasons.

Owens came to Washington from West Montgomery High School in 2017. He served as offensive coordinator for then-head coach Jon Blank, who stepped down after the 2019 season. Owens was eventually named head coach.