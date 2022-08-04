GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — High school football is here and scrimmages start next week. It’s part of the overall preparations for the season to begin.

NCPreps.com is one of the top recognized and visited websites for high school football in the state. Publisher Deana King and her staff work with Rivals.com to produce stories, polls, rankings, stats, videos and so much more for football fans.

As the season gets closer, King has gotten a closer look at teams in Eastern North Carolina and how their summer preps have gone. In the latest video interview with her, she gave her thoughts about that and tells us how her and her staff prepare for the season as well.

King also told us about the players and teams to be on the lookout for this year on top of her excitement to be back in a relatively normal year since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click the video above to see more.