Editor’s note: Deana King is the publisher of NCPreps.com, one of the foremost authorities on high school sports in North Carolina. We get the chance to talk with King from time to time about the start of the high school football season and much more. You can preorder her yearly NC Prep Football Yearbook by clicking here.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NCPreps.com 2022 Pre-Season All-State Football Team was released on July 6.

The list includes a team for offense, defense, and special teams. Voting for this team is done by head high school football coaches from all over the state. The list is full of talented athletes in North Carolina, including four right here in Eastern North Carolina.

Publisher of NCPreps talks football rankings, more

Deana King, the publisher of NCPreps, shared her thoughts on how the list was formed, why certain players were selected, and some of the highlights. King also talks about key moments from the recent East-West football game.

Click the video above to see more.