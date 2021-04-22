Put some ranch on it: Pam Pack hope to keep success going against Croatan

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday is the second round of the NC High School Athletic Association state football playoffs. For Washington, it’s another chance to “put some ranch on it.”

The now-famous quote from Pam Pack coach Perry Owens after Washington beat Kinston for the Eastern Carolina Conference title two weeks ago has been a rallying cry of sorts for the Pam Pack (6-1).

"Eat your words if you picked them. I wanna put some ranch on it!." An emotional @CoachOwens_FB after Washington beat Kinston 50-49 in OT to win the outright Eastern Carolina 2A Conference title. pic.twitter.com/5kj75FOwtg — Ken Watlington (@KWOnAir) April 9, 2021

The team beat South Granville 35-0 in last week’s first round of the state playoffs and looks to continue its season on Friday against Croatan (7-1).

Nolan Knight spoke with Owens on Wednesday to get his thoughts on the season so far, facing Croatan on Friday and how he hopes his team continues to make their doubters eat their words … with a side of ranch, of course.