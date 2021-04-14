Schedule, times for area high school football teams in first round of playoffs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association released the pairing for the state football playoffs on Saturday. Now we know who will play who and when.

There are 17 high school teams in the WNCT coverage area that will be in action in Friday’s first round. The goal is to win three straight in order to reach the state finals, which will be May 8.

One of the more intriguing games on Friday pits Lee County (7-0), the Tri-County 3-A champs against J.H. Rose (6-0), the Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A champs. It’s one of two games where unbeaten local teams square off against another unbeaten team in the first round. The other game pits John A. Holmes (5-0) and Princeton (7-0) in the 1-AA playoffs.

The NC High School Athletic Association had conference champs chosen in a blind draw to determine part of the seeding. With one additional round also out of the playoff format, we’re seeing some impressive match-ups for the first round where in years past, you might see teams with 1-3 wins playing.

Be sure to tune in to “Touchdown Friday” on Friday at 11:15 p.m. for scores, highlights and more. You’ll also find scores posted here throughout the evening on Friday.

Schedules and brackets involving local teams

Game times will be set by home teams, either at 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.

Class 1-A East

(8) Pamlico County (4-2) at (1) West Columbus (2-3), 7 p.m.

(5) Northside-Pinetown (5-2) at (4) Rosewood (6-1), 7 p.m.

(6) Perquimans (4-1) at (3) Bear Grass Charter (3-1), 7 p.m.

(7) North Duplin (3-4) at (2) Northampton County (1-3), 7 p.m.

Class 1-AA East

(8) Manteo (2-4) at (1) Tarboro (5-0), 7 p.m.

(5) Princeton (7-0) at (4) John A. Holmes (5-0), 7:30 p.m.

(6) Hobbton (2-5) at (3) East Carteret (5-2), 7 p.m.

(7) Lakewood (2-5) at (2) Louisburg (4-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2-A East

(8) Southwest Onslow (4-1) at (1) Reidsville (6-0), 7 p.m.

(5) Red Springs (4-1) at (4) Wallace-Rose Hill (4-3), 7 p.m.

(6) Kinston (5-1) at (3) Northeastern (4-0), 6:30 p.m.

(7) Eastern Randolph (4-1) at (2) Clinton (7-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2-AA East

(8) South Granville (5-2) at (1) Washington (5-1), 6:30 p.m.

(5) McMichael (2-5) at (4) Croatan (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Roanoke Rapids (5-1) at (3) SouthWest Edgecombe (5-2), 7 p.m.

(7) Randleman (7-0) at (2) St. Pauls (5-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3-A East

(8) Eastern Alamance (5-1) at (1) Rocky Mount (6-1), 7 p.m.

(5) Western Alamance (7-0) at (4) Terry Sanford (6-1), 6 p.m.

(6) Southern Guilford (5-2) at (3) Havelock (7-0), 7 p.m.

(7) West Carteret (5-2) at (2) Northwood (5-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3-AA East

(8) Southern Durham (5-1) at (1) Cleveland (7-0), 7 p.m.

(5) Lee County (7-0) at (4) J.H. Rose (6-0), 7 p.m.

(6) Chapel Hill (5-1) at (3) West Brunswick (5-1) , 7 p.m.

(7) Clayton (6-1) at (2) Southeast Guilford (6-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4-A East

(8) Pine Forest (4-2) at (1) Cardinal Gibbons (6-0), 7 p.m.

(5) Middle Creek (6-1) at (4) Richmond County (3-0), 7 p.m.

(6) Scotland County (4-1) at (3) New Bern (5-1), 7 p.m.

(7) Jack Britt (4-1) at (2) South View (6-1), 7 p.m.