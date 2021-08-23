Seven high school football games scheduled for Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This is technically Week 2 of the high school football season. But we’ve got to finish up Week 1 first.

Rainy weather forced the postponement of seven games scheduled for last Friday during the opening week of the high school football season. Those games will be played Monday.

Monday

North Duplin at Southside, 7

New Bern at North Pitt, 7

Wallace-Rose Hill at East Bladen, 7

South Creek at Bear Grass Charter, 7

Dixon at East Duplin, 7

North Lenoir at Greene Central 7:30 (Game suspended, Greene Central 14, North Lenoir 6, 8:20, 2nd quarter)

North Edgecombe at Riverside, 7