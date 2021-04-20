State football playoffs, Week 2: Schedule and game times

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The second round of the NC High School Athletic Association state football playoffs is this Friday with 12 teams still playing for a chance at a state championship.

Among the games that will be played, three will involve area teams on both sides of the field. Northside-Pinetown (6-2) will host Pamlico County (5-2) in Class 1-A play. The two teams played each other three weeks ago, with Pamlico winning a 50-49 overtime thriller.

Croatan (7-1) goes to Class 2-AA top seed Washington (6-1) on Friday while Tarboro (6-0) hosts John A. Holmes (6-0) in Class 1-AA play. It’s the fourth straight year the Aces and Vikings will square off. The previous three years they’ve played for the East Regional final.

We’ll have updated scores here on Friday night. The final “Touchdown Friday” of the season will be this Friday at 11:15 p.m.

Friday’s schedule involving area teams

Note: Game times are subject to change without notice from home-team schools.

Class 1-A East

(8) Pamlico County (5-2) at (5) Northside-Pinetown (6-2), 7 p.m.

(3) Bear Grass Charter (4-1) at (2) Northampton County (2-3), 7 p.m.

Class 1-AA East

(4) John A. Holmes (6-0) at No. 1 Tarboro (6-0), 7 p.m.

(3) East Carteret (6-2) at (2) Louisburg (5-2), 7 p.m.

Class 2-A East

(4) Wallace-Rose Hill (5-3) at (1) Reidsville (7-0), 7:30 p.m.

(7) Eastern Randolph (5-1) at (3) Northeastern (5-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2-AA East

(4) Croatan (7-1) at (1) Washington (6-1), 6:30 p.m.

(3) SouthWest Edgecombe (6-2) at (2) St. Pauls (6-0), 7 p.m.

Class 3-A East

(8) Eastern Alamance (6-1) at (5) Western Alamance (8-0), 7 p.m.

(3) Havelock (8-0) at (2) Northwood (6-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class 4-A East

(4) Richmond County (4-0) at (1) Cardinal Gibbons (7-0), 7 p.m.

(3) New Bern (6-1) at (2) South View (7-1), 6:30 p.m.