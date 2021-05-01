State high school football championship sites, times now set for Havelock, Tarboro, Northside

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association announced Monday its state high school football championships will be held May 6-8 at UNC’s Kenan Stadium and NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.

Now we know the teams who will be playing, where and when. That information was released Saturday morning.

Havelock (10-0) will face Charlotte Catholic (8-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of NC State University.

Northside (8-2) will face Murphy (9-1) at noon on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium while Tarboro (8-0) and East Surry (9-1) will face off at the same time at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina. It’s the third straight time the two schools meet in the state finals with East Surry winning last season and Tarboro the season before that.

Tickets to the championships will be available online in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan. The games will also be broadcast on select television networks.

Friday’s Regional Final games

Game times provided by NCHSAA

Class 1-A East final

Northside-Pinetown 47, Northampton County 6

Class 1-A West final

Murphy 24, Robbinsville 14

Class 1-A state final

Saturday, May 8

Northside-Pinetown (8-2) vs. Murphy (9-1) at NCSU, noon

=====

Class 1-AA East final

Tarboro 66, Louisburg 13

Class 1-AA West final

East Surry 41, Polk County 7

Class 1-AA state final

Saturday, May 8

Tarboro (8-0) vs. East Surry (9-1) at UNC, noon

=====

Class 2-A East final

Reidsville 49, Northeastern 28

Class 2-A West final

Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 29

Class 2-A state final

Saturday, May 8

Reidsville (9-0) vs. Mountain Heritage (7-1) at UNC, 5 p.m.

=====

Class 2-AA East final

St. Pauls 34, Washington 23

2-AA West final

Salisbury 24, North Davidson 21

Class 2-AA state final

Thursday, May 6

St. Pauls (8-0) vs Salisbury (8-2) at NCSU, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 3-A East final

Havelock 49, Western Alamance 7

Class 3-A West final

Charlotte Catholic 24, Monroe 14

Class 3-A state final

Friday, May 7

Havelock (10-0) vs. Charlotte Catholic (8-1) at NCSU, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 3-AA East final

Cleveland 49, Clayton 21

Class 3-AA West final

Mount Tabor 24, Dudley 20

Class 3-AA state final

Thursday, May 6

Cleveland (10-0) vs. Mount Taboro (10-0) at UNC, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 4-A East final

Cardinal Gibbons 30, New Bern 14

Class 4-A West final

Grimsley 28, Butler 21

Class 4-A state final

Friday, May 7

Cardinal Gibbons (9-0) vs. Grimsley (8-0) at UNC, 7 p.m.

=====

Class 4-AA East final

Rolesville 24, Wake Forest 21, 2OT

Class 4-AA West final

Vance 42, Myers Park 7

Class 4-AA state final

Saturday, May 8

Rolesville (9-0) vs Vance (9-1) at NCSU, 5 p.m.