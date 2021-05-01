State high school football championship sites, times now set for Havelock, Tarboro, Northside
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The NC High School Athletic Association announced Monday its state high school football championships will be held May 6-8 at UNC’s Kenan Stadium and NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
Now we know the teams who will be playing, where and when. That information was released Saturday morning.
Havelock (10-0) will face Charlotte Catholic (8-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of NC State University.
Northside (8-2) will face Murphy (9-1) at noon on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium while Tarboro (8-0) and East Surry (9-1) will face off at the same time at Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina. It’s the third straight time the two schools meet in the state finals with East Surry winning last season and Tarboro the season before that.
Tickets to the championships will be available online in advance through the NCHSAA’s partnership with GoFan. The games will also be broadcast on select television networks.
Friday’s Regional Final games
Game times provided by NCHSAA
Class 1-A East final
Northside-Pinetown 47, Northampton County 6
Class 1-A West final
Murphy 24, Robbinsville 14
Class 1-A state final
Saturday, May 8
Northside-Pinetown (8-2) vs. Murphy (9-1) at NCSU, noon
=====
Class 1-AA East final
Tarboro 66, Louisburg 13
Class 1-AA West final
East Surry 41, Polk County 7
Class 1-AA state final
Saturday, May 8
Tarboro (8-0) vs. East Surry (9-1) at UNC, noon
=====
Class 2-A East final
Reidsville 49, Northeastern 28
Class 2-A West final
Mountain Heritage 30, Hendersonville 29
Class 2-A state final
Saturday, May 8
Reidsville (9-0) vs. Mountain Heritage (7-1) at UNC, 5 p.m.
=====
Class 2-AA East final
St. Pauls 34, Washington 23
2-AA West final
Salisbury 24, North Davidson 21
Class 2-AA state final
Thursday, May 6
St. Pauls (8-0) vs Salisbury (8-2) at NCSU, 7 p.m.
=====
Class 3-A East final
Havelock 49, Western Alamance 7
Class 3-A West final
Charlotte Catholic 24, Monroe 14
Class 3-A state final
Friday, May 7
Havelock (10-0) vs. Charlotte Catholic (8-1) at NCSU, 7 p.m.
=====
Class 3-AA East final
Cleveland 49, Clayton 21
Class 3-AA West final
Mount Tabor 24, Dudley 20
Class 3-AA state final
Thursday, May 6
Cleveland (10-0) vs. Mount Taboro (10-0) at UNC, 7 p.m.
=====
Class 4-A East final
Cardinal Gibbons 30, New Bern 14
Class 4-A West final
Grimsley 28, Butler 21
Class 4-A state final
Friday, May 7
Cardinal Gibbons (9-0) vs. Grimsley (8-0) at UNC, 7 p.m.
=====
Class 4-AA East final
Rolesville 24, Wake Forest 21, 2OT
Class 4-AA West final
Vance 42, Myers Park 7
Class 4-AA state final
Saturday, May 8
Rolesville (9-0) vs Vance (9-1) at NCSU, 5 p.m.