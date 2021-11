Fourth Round

Class 1-A

No. 4 Northampton County at No. 1 Tarboro, 7

No. 6 Pender County at No. 2 Northside, 7

Class 2-A

No. 5 St. Pauls at No. 1 Princeton, 7

No. 10 Wallace-Rose Hill at No. 3 Northeastern, 7

Class 3-A

No. 13 Jacksonville at No. 1 Eastern Alamance, 7

No. 23 Scotland County at No. 6 J.H. Rose, 7:30