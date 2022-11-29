GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several local high school football teams are one win away from a trip to the state finals.

The NC High School Athletic Association regional finals are Friday night with most games starting at 7 p.m. (see below schedule). The winners of these games will advance to the state championships, scheduled for Dec. 9-10 at Kenan Stadium at the University of North Carolina and at Carter-Finley Stadium at N.C. State University.

Four teams in the WNCT coverage area will square off in East Regional Final contests. Three of those teams have some major history in state championship games.

Tarboro is seeking its third straight state championship and a sixth straight trip to the state finals. The Vikings won the 1-AA title in 2017, 2018 and 2021 (spring season). They won the 1-A title in the fall of 2021.

The Class 2-A East final pits two longtime Duplin County rivals with different state title histories. Wallace-Rose Hill has 11 state title appearances and seven championship titles in 1-A and 2-A (1994, 2009, 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017). They lost in the 2021 fall championship.

East Duplin lost in the 2017 Class 2-AA title game, its only appearance in the state finals.

New Bern has been to six state title games in the NCHSAA modern era, which starts in 1972. The Bears have won three Class 4-A state titles (2007, 2012, 2014) but are seeking their first trip to the title game since 2014. The Bears lost to Independence in 2002, 2003 and 2005 and also have a title appearance in 1922.

Regional Finals

Friday

Class 1-A

EAST

No. 3 Rosewood (10-4) at No. 1 Tarboro (12-1), 7 p.m.

WEST

No. 6 Draughn (13-1) at No. 4 Mount Airy (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 2-A

EAST

No. 12 Wallace Rose Hill (12-2) at No. 2 East Duplin (13-1), 7 p.m.

WEST

No. 3 Burns (13-1) at No. 1 Reidsville (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Class 3-A

EAST

No. 3 Seventy-First (14-0) at No. 1 Northern Nash (14-0), 7 p.m.

WEST

No. 11 South Point (13-1) at No. 4 East Lincoln (14-0), 7 p.m.

Class 4-A

EAST

No. 12 Millbrook (13-1) at No. 2 New Bern (14-0), 7 p.m.

WEST

No. 6 Weddington (13-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (14-0), 7 p.m.